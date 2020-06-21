All apartments in Meridian
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:01 PM

504 N Hwy 19

504 Highway 19 N · (601) 917-4850
Location

504 Highway 19 N, Meridian, MS 39307

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Approximately 8400 sq. ft. under roof, including about 1800 warehouse or work space per tax office. Will rent north side for $3,500 or south side for $2,500 or whole thing for $5,000. Owners amenable to possibly making some modifications. There is a firewall almost completely separating the two areas and that will be completed if one section is rented. North unit has offices, two baths, kitchenette, large work room, roll-up door. South side has work area, 2 roll up doors, bath, office area. Previously rented to Perfect Promotions. Separate utilities for north and south sides. Agents see private remarks. Sign goes with larger part.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N Hwy 19 have any available units?
504 N Hwy 19 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 504 N Hwy 19 currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Hwy 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Hwy 19 pet-friendly?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 offer parking?
Yes, 504 N Hwy 19 does offer parking.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 have a pool?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 have accessible units?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 N Hwy 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 N Hwy 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
