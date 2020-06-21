504 N Hwy 19

Amenities

Approximately 8400 sq. ft. under roof, including about 1800 warehouse or work space per tax office. Will rent north side for $3,500 or south side for $2,500 or whole thing for $5,000. Owners amenable to possibly making some modifications. There is a firewall almost completely separating the two areas and that will be completed if one section is rented. North unit has offices, two baths, kitchenette, large work room, roll-up door. South side has work area, 2 roll up doors, bath, office area. Previously rented to Perfect Promotions. Separate utilities for north and south sides. Agents see private remarks. Sign goes with larger part.