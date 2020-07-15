Apartment List
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, MS

Finding an apartment in Lynchburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
7878 Tucker Drive
7878 Tucker Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2003 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 Unit Available
Westhaven
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
7077 Foxhall
7077 Foxhall Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - Section 8 is accepted! Must provide your own refrigerator, washer and dryer! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

1 Unit Available
Westwood
4264 Westmont St
4264 Westmont Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lynchburg
Verified

20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$625
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

5 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Verified

3 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Verified

12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

4 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 Unit Available
Walker Homes Community Association
3203 Winslow Rd (South Memphis)
3203 Winslow Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$685
768 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 Unit Available
Ford Road
3513 Rochester Rd
3513 Rochester Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3513 Rochester Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1796 Kent Road
1796 Kent Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1039 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with large kitchen and nice formal living room. Move in today! This home has window units.

1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
7808 Idlebrook Cove
7808 Idlebrook Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS, DINING ROOM, DEN WITH FIREPLACE, NICE COVE LOT! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING! (RLNE3205215)

1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

1 Unit Available
Red Oaks
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
5361 Payton
5361 Payton Dr W, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Ross Point Farms - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home super convenient to Northwest/Ole Miss Desoto Campus, I-55, shopping, hospital and churches. Split bedroom plan , hall and master bedroom; vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
97 Pepperbrook Cove
97 Pepperbrook Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1417 sqft
97 Pepperbrook Cove Available 08/07/20 Rare Find coming soon!! - This lovely home located in Southhaven Mississippi is just waiting for you. It will not be available until first week of August.

1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1636 Leigh Dr
1636 Leigh Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1352 sqft
Nice home recently renovated, come check it out! Features include a spacious den with a cozy fireplace, a separate dining room, a large eat-in kitchen, utility room, carport, inviting front porch, and more! Call Reedy and Company for more details!

1 Unit Available
1195 McGowan Dr.
1195 Mcgowan Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1195 McGowan Dr Southaven - Come and see this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath patio home. This cutie offers fresh paint, a huge great room with harth fireplace, lots of cabinet and storage space, eat in kitchen and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lynchburg, MS

Finding an apartment in Lynchburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

