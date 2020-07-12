Apartment List
/
MS
/
flowood
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flowood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:38am
3 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:29am
3 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Flowood
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 08:33am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,180
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
103 Gardenview Drive
103 Gardenview Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1734 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath newly renovated with all new paint, appliances, floors ect. Neighborhood boat dock. Will be ready April 10th 2020. https://oakleighpropertiesllc.managebuilding.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
711 WEDGEWOOD CT
711 Wedgewood Court, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Location Location Location! Beautiful split plan home with large family room, kitchen/dining combo with island, gas stove, laundry room with utility sink, plenty of storage throughout, cover patio, and fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Flowood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,116
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
21 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$799
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:23am
11 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:12am
6 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,276
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1456 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flowood, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flowood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Flowood 1 BedroomsFlowood 2 BedroomsFlowood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlowood 3 BedroomsFlowood Accessible ApartmentsFlowood Apartments with Balcony
Flowood Apartments with GarageFlowood Apartments with GymFlowood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlowood Apartments with ParkingFlowood Apartments with Pool
Flowood Cheap PlacesFlowood Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlowood Furnished ApartmentsFlowood Luxury PlacesFlowood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSPearl, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College