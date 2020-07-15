All apartments in Waynesville
Find more places like 305 Sunset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waynesville, MO
/
305 Sunset Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:45 PM

305 Sunset Drive

305 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waynesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Sunset Drive, Waynesville, MO 65583

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***

Comfort and Charm! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home is located in Plainview subdivision. Enter the spacious living room where it is carpeted for comfort. The dining area highlights carpet and a crystal chandelier. The kitchen highlights vinyl floors, medium oak cabinets and white appliances. Next, step into the master bedroom which features carpet and a walk-in closet. Down in the finished basement there is a carpeted family room, two bathrooms, a laundry room and three bedrooms. One bedroom in the basement is a bonus room since it does not have a window, just a closet. Step out to the back deck and enjoy the private wooded, flat back yard. Total Building: 3090sqft. This house has a lot of space for a great price, so call The Property Shop Rentals today to view this home!

*Homeowner will allow pets upon approval with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sunset Drive have any available units?
305 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waynesville, MO.
What amenities does 305 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 305 Sunset Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Sunset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Waynesville
20380 Spice Drive
Waynesville, MO 65583

Similar Pages

Waynesville 3 BedroomsWaynesville Apartments with Garages
Waynesville Apartments with ParkingWaynesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Waynesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Robert, MOJefferson City, MO
Lebanon, MOSt. James, MO
Rolla, MO