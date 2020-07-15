305 Sunset Drive

Amenities

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***



Comfort and Charm! This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home is located in Plainview subdivision. Enter the spacious living room where it is carpeted for comfort. The dining area highlights carpet and a crystal chandelier. The kitchen highlights vinyl floors, medium oak cabinets and white appliances. Next, step into the master bedroom which features carpet and a walk-in closet. Down in the finished basement there is a carpeted family room, two bathrooms, a laundry room and three bedrooms. One bedroom in the basement is a bonus room since it does not have a window, just a closet. Step out to the back deck and enjoy the private wooded, flat back yard. Total Building: 3090sqft. This house has a lot of space for a great price, so call The Property Shop Rentals today to view this home!



*Homeowner will allow pets upon approval with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.