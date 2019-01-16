101 Summit Pass

Amenities

This Custom Built Home has so much space. Large Open Floor Plan......All you need is on one level.....Perfect for someone wanting one level living with additional space for family or visitors. Look at the pics...you will see, the main level has 2 Big bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Living room, Dining room & Custom Kitchen. The lower level has Huge Family Room, Office, 2 big bedrooms and a full bath, & extra storage This walkout basement walks out to a private woodsy setting. Privacy and still just minutes from downtown Waynesville Activities. Owners are motivated to sell.....Waynesville RVI school district.