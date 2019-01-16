All apartments in Waynesville
101 Summit Pass

101 Summit Pass · (573) 528-1927
Location

101 Summit Pass, Waynesville, MO 65583

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This Custom Built Home has so much space. Large Open Floor Plan......All you need is on one level.....Perfect for someone wanting one level living with additional space for family or visitors. Look at the pics...you will see, the main level has 2 Big bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Living room, Dining room & Custom Kitchen. The lower level has Huge Family Room, Office, 2 big bedrooms and a full bath, & extra storage This walkout basement walks out to a private woodsy setting. Privacy and still just minutes from downtown Waynesville Activities. Owners are motivated to sell.....Waynesville RVI school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Summit Pass have any available units?
101 Summit Pass has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Summit Pass currently offering any rent specials?
101 Summit Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Summit Pass pet-friendly?
No, 101 Summit Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waynesville.
Does 101 Summit Pass offer parking?
Yes, 101 Summit Pass does offer parking.
Does 101 Summit Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Summit Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Summit Pass have a pool?
No, 101 Summit Pass does not have a pool.
Does 101 Summit Pass have accessible units?
No, 101 Summit Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Summit Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Summit Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Summit Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Summit Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
