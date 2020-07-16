140 Hickory Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***



Only 10 minutes from the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood is this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch-style home which sits on a full finished walkout basement. Enter the spacious living room where you'll find vaulted ceilings, carpet and a ceiling fan. Next, step into dining area and kitchen which highlight vinyl flooring, white appliances and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and is carpeted for comfort. Enjoy the master bath which features a double vanity sink and vinyl flooring. Head downstairs to the family room which has brand new laminate wood floors and great for entertaining friends and family, also enjoy the sizable recreation room. Exit out to the back deck and take in the privacy of a wooded back yard. Other features of this home include some landscaping, newer A/C unit, newer heating unit, a covered porch and patio. Total Building 2,672sqft



*Homeowner will allow pets upon approval with $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. ** Other fees may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/5/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.