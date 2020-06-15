All apartments in St. Robert
Find more places like 114 Vickie Lynn Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Robert, MO
/
114 Vickie Lynn Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

114 Vickie Lynn Lane

114 Vicky Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Robert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

114 Vicky Lynn Lane, St. Robert, MO 65584

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. This property features a self viewing option. Please visit www.rently.com or visit this link: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1600724/edit for more information.***

This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located close to the business district of Saint Robert and minutes away from the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood. Step into the spacious living room which has vinly plank flooring The kitchen and dining area feature white cabinets with white appliances. Washer and dryer are included with the home. Upstairs there are two carpeted bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home also includes lawn care. Call for more information or to schedule a showing!

1 pet only allowed. Dogs have a 50 lbs weight limit max.
350.00 Non-refundable pet fee. Pet Rent $30.00 per month, due on the 1st of each month.

** Breed restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Mastiffs, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs,Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes or mixes with these breeds.

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have any available units?
114 Vickie Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Robert, MO.
Is 114 Vickie Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
114 Vickie Lynn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Vickie Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane offer parking?
No, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Vickie Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Vickie Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Point
105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr
St. Robert, MO 65584

Similar Pages

St. Robert 3 BedroomsSt. Robert Apartments with Balcony
St. Robert Apartments with ParkingSt. Robert Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Robert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waynesville, MORolla, MO
Jefferson City, MO