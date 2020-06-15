111 Lakeview Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is minutes from FLW!!!

The large living room is light filled with vaulted ceilings, three large windows and fresh paint. The living room is open to the dining area with an entrance to the patio. There are 2 spacious rooms with a full bath on the main floor. The Master Bedroom is located on the main floor as well and has a large walk in closet, tray ceiling with mood lighting, and a massive en suite bath with Jacuzzi tub, double vanity, and enormous linen closet.

The basement includes a large family room, patio, spacious guest bath, a fourth bedroom, and two bonus rooms.



Pets are accepted with a with a $250 deposit, per pet. (No Dogs)



***AN APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED PRIOR TO VIEWING THIS PROPERTY***