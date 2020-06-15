All apartments in St. Robert
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:17 AM

111 Lakeview Court

111 Lakeview Court · (573) 336-3002
Location

111 Lakeview Court, St. Robert, MO 65584

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is minutes from FLW!!!
The large living room is light filled with vaulted ceilings, three large windows and fresh paint. The living room is open to the dining area with an entrance to the patio. There are 2 spacious rooms with a full bath on the main floor. The Master Bedroom is located on the main floor as well and has a large walk in closet, tray ceiling with mood lighting, and a massive en suite bath with Jacuzzi tub, double vanity, and enormous linen closet.
The basement includes a large family room, patio, spacious guest bath, a fourth bedroom, and two bonus rooms.

Pets are accepted with a with a $250 deposit, per pet. (No Dogs)

***AN APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED PRIOR TO VIEWING THIS PROPERTY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Lakeview Court have any available units?
111 Lakeview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Robert, MO.
What amenities does 111 Lakeview Court have?
Some of 111 Lakeview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
111 Lakeview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Lakeview Court is pet friendly.
Does 111 Lakeview Court offer parking?
Yes, 111 Lakeview Court does offer parking.
Does 111 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 111 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 111 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 111 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Lakeview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Lakeview Court has units with air conditioning.
