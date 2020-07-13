Amenities

104 Locust Court Available 09/04/20 Beautiful fenced home - BEAUTIFUL Home in a culdesac in the Woodridge Development subdivision. There are sidewalks and a streetlight in front of the home. This 4 bed 3 bath split level home provides a HUGE 2 car garage, large yard with decorative fencing for pets, elegant landscaping and hardwood floors throughout main living areas. On the upper level you will find the living room is perfectly sized for comfort for you and your family to relax and unwind at the end of a long day. The gorgeous dining room connected with kitchen makes dining and entertaining a breeze! The large corner windows and glass door let the natural light flow in making the atmosphere bright and airy. The hall leads you to a guest bath, 2 bedrooms with incredible tray ceilings and a GORGEOUS master suite where the bathroom features custom tile work, jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity! The lower level provides access to the garage, a nice sized utility room, and an additional bedroom with loads of space, plus a 3rd bathroom!



