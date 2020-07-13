All apartments in St. Robert
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

104 Locust Court

104 Locust Court · (573) 451-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Locust Court, St. Robert, MO 65584

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Locust Court · Avail. Sep 4

$1,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
104 Locust Court Available 09/04/20 Beautiful fenced home - BEAUTIFUL Home in a culdesac in the Woodridge Development subdivision. There are sidewalks and a streetlight in front of the home. This 4 bed 3 bath split level home provides a HUGE 2 car garage, large yard with decorative fencing for pets, elegant landscaping and hardwood floors throughout main living areas. On the upper level you will find the living room is perfectly sized for comfort for you and your family to relax and unwind at the end of a long day. The gorgeous dining room connected with kitchen makes dining and entertaining a breeze! The large corner windows and glass door let the natural light flow in making the atmosphere bright and airy. The hall leads you to a guest bath, 2 bedrooms with incredible tray ceilings and a GORGEOUS master suite where the bathroom features custom tile work, jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity! The lower level provides access to the garage, a nice sized utility room, and an additional bedroom with loads of space, plus a 3rd bathroom!

(RLNE5886416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Locust Court have any available units?
104 Locust Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 104 Locust Court currently offering any rent specials?
104 Locust Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Locust Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Locust Court is pet friendly.
Does 104 Locust Court offer parking?
Yes, 104 Locust Court offers parking.
Does 104 Locust Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Locust Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Locust Court have a pool?
No, 104 Locust Court does not have a pool.
Does 104 Locust Court have accessible units?
No, 104 Locust Court does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Locust Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Locust Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Locust Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Locust Court does not have units with air conditioning.
