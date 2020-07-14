Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium. 4 blocks from Ballpark Village and its many restaurants and bars. 4 blocks from the Scottrade Center, home of the St. Louis Blues. As a Resident you can walk to games, Ballpark Village, breweries, restaurants, The wheel at Union Station, Aquarium at Union Station and so much more! Great highway access to I-64. Other area attractions and resources include: the Peabody Opera House; CityGarden; the Westin Hotel; a MetroLink Station and the downtown Amtrak Station; and a Schnuck’s grocery store.