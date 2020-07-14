All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Ballpark Lofts

Open Now until 5pm
1004 Spruce Street · (314) 207-0325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free with 13 month lease for July.
Location

1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63102
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$2,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1553 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ballpark Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium. 4 blocks from Ballpark Village and its many restaurants and bars. 4 blocks from the Scottrade Center, home of the St. Louis Blues. As a Resident you can walk to games, Ballpark Village, breweries, restaurants, The wheel at Union Station, Aquarium at Union Station and so much more! Great highway access to I-64. Other area attractions and resources include: the Peabody Opera House; CityGarden; the Westin Hotel; a MetroLink Station and the downtown Amtrak Station; and a Schnuck’s grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ballpark Lofts have any available units?
Ballpark Lofts has 3 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ballpark Lofts have?
Some of Ballpark Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ballpark Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Ballpark Lofts is offering the following rent specials: One month free with 13 month lease for July.
Is Ballpark Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Ballpark Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Ballpark Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Ballpark Lofts offers parking.
Does Ballpark Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ballpark Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ballpark Lofts have a pool?
No, Ballpark Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Ballpark Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Ballpark Lofts has accessible units.
Does Ballpark Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ballpark Lofts has units with dishwashers.

