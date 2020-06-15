All apartments in Rolla
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

202 Steeplechase

202 Steeplechase Road · (573) 368-7355
Location

202 Steeplechase Road, Rolla, MO 65401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 Steeplechase · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet. This property is located in a great neighborhood and is close to local schools and shopping centers. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom. The large eat-in kitchen has an additional dining area. There is a nice size laundry room with ample storage as well as a deep 2 car garage with extra storage AND a large attached workshop behind the garage. The covered deck off the kitchen looks into the large and semi private backyard.

Small dogs under 10lbs accepted.

Heating: Forced/Electric
Cooling: Central/Electric

NO application fees!
Deposit: $1,100
Rent: $1,100

Nearby schools include Mark Twain Elementary School, Rolla Jr High School, and Rolla Sr High School.

Call our office at 573.265.6300 for further details and to set up an appointment to view this home!
Showings start May 15th!

**NOTE** All prospective tenants MUST have their applications approved before they may set up a time to view this home. NO EXCEPTIONS.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4751625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
