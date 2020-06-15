202 Steeplechase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available NOW!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom House for Rent - 06/01/2020 - This all brick home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a total of 1,760 square feet. This property is located in a great neighborhood and is close to local schools and shopping centers. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom. The large eat-in kitchen has an additional dining area. There is a nice size laundry room with ample storage as well as a deep 2 car garage with extra storage AND a large attached workshop behind the garage. The covered deck off the kitchen looks into the large and semi private backyard.



Small dogs under 10lbs accepted.



Heating: Forced/Electric

Cooling: Central/Electric



NO application fees!

Deposit: $1,100

Rent: $1,100



Nearby schools include Mark Twain Elementary School, Rolla Jr High School, and Rolla Sr High School.



Call our office at 573.265.6300 for further details and to set up an appointment to view this home!

Showings start May 15th!



**NOTE** All prospective tenants MUST have their applications approved before they may set up a time to view this home. NO EXCEPTIONS.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4751625)