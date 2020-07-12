Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:01 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Republic, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Republic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
1117 North Andre Avenue
1117 Andre Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
This is a great single-family home in Republic that has been newly remodeled. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with a fenced-in backyard. This is a great home for the price.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
436 North Tara Drive
436 North Tara Drive, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1352 sqft
This is a great home in Republic that features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. You will enjoy a privacy fenced in back yard, vaulted ceilings, decorative shelving and a gas fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 S Main Ave
525 South Main Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 2 story 3 bedroom house detached garage large living room nice size bedrooms big back yard with shed located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3356836)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
351 W. Corsica St
351 W Corsica Street, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Republic - home for rent - 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 car garage - Home for rent in Republic. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 3 car garage and fenced in yard. Rent is $1295/mo, $1000 deposit. Access to HOA pool and walking trail. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 S Normandy
1310 S Normandy Ave, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1325 sqft
1310 S Normandy Available 06/15/20 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout - Brand new patio home/duplex (2018) with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The living room connects the kitchen and bedrooms! All bedrooms are spacious and newly

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
311 W Grace
311 W Grace St, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1335 sqft
311 W Grace Available 11/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with Open Kitchen and Family Room ~ Great Family Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The dining room connects the living room to the kitchen and bar
Results within 1 mile of Republic

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5393 Butternut
5393 Butternut Drive, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage, spread over a spacious 1,600 square feet! NO PETS! Rent is $1,100, due on the 1st of every month.
Results within 5 miles of Republic
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
877 S Homewood Ave
877 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom house island in kitchen dinning room fenced in back yard with deck pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410848)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frisco Highline
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frisco Highline
4426 W Billings St
4426 West Billings Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$550
1581 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3348934)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
3254 W Lombard St
3254 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
charming 4 bedroom house attached garage fireplace and bath in master bedroom large fenced in yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3340014)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
3235 W Calhoun St
3235 West Calhoun Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$695
Cozy 4 bedroom house with front porch deck leading to back yard located near shopping pet friendly close bus line (RLNE3339009)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside
2936 W Lombard St
2936 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
1440 sqft
Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line (RLNE3338019)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fassknight
1350 S Newton Ave
1350 South Newton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cozy 3 bedroom house large yard great for family get togethers pet friendly close to bus and shopping (RLNE3277520)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heart of the Westside
1310 N Ethyl Ave
1310 North Ethyl Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
1056 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom home hardwood floors through out back patio with yard prefect for children and or pets (RLNE3276995)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heart of the Westside
1103 N Ethyl Ave
1103 North Ethyl Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$640
Cozy home natural lighting. Sliding glass doors and deck off of the kitchen. Perfect for early morning coffee and evening entertaining. Nice yard for children and pets. (RLNE3275021)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heart of the Westside
1018 N Brown Ave
1018 North Brown Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Great home with large yard and carport. (RLNE3268011)

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
3085 W Darby St
3085 West Darby Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1273 sqft
This is a great home in Abbey Lane with all its amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trail, and TRASH SERVICE. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fireplace, stove, dishwasher, as well as a washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Young Lilly
4019 W Tarkio
4019 West Tarkio Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1419 sqft
- 4019 W.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Battlefield
4507 W Somerset
4507 West Somerset Place, Battlefield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1685 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in Battlefield! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage with hearth room home located in Battlefield, MO. Rents for $1,395 a month with a $1,395 security deposit. This property is pet friendly with a pet deposit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Republic, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Republic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

