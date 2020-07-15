/
1 bedroom apartments
22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ozark, MO
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Ozark
6 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
8 Units Available
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
3 Units Available
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Sequiota
Galloway Creek
3938 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$829
500 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Ozark
6 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
6 Units Available
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$745
910 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
5 Units Available
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
13 Units Available
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
The Courtyard on Walnut
926 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
638 sqft
The Courtyard on Walnut, located just steps from Missouri State University, offers the convenience of on-campus living. The community offers both one- and two-bedroom apartments with assigned on-site garage parking.
5 Units Available
Brentwood
The Falcon
2320 S Ingram Mill Rd, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
595 sqft
The Falcon is an apartment home community that is bringing a modern flair to East Springfield.
6 Units Available
Meador Park
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
Gazebo offers one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near the corner of National and Battlefield, residents will enjoy the close proximity to all that Springfield has to offer.
8 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
765 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a bocce ball court, cyber caf̩, clubhouse, and a dog park. Each apartment includes a walk-in pantry, full-size washer and dryer, and quartz countertops.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
800 South is a dynamic and fresh concept for apartment living in the downtown/campus community of Springfield Missouri.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Qube
634 East Bear Boulevard, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$865
Make MORe Memories at The Q'ube! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
The Jefferson
835 S Jefferson, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
Make more memories at The Jefferson! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
Contact for Availability
Downtown Springfield
Deep Elm
701 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$880
Make MORe Memories at Deep Elm! Missouri State University students voted us the #1 apartments & #1 apartment management for a lot of reasons! We're the closest apartments to class, have the biggest and most diverse floor plans to choose from,
10 Units Available
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
3 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
500 sqft
3 Units Available
Weller
1300 E Division St
1300 East Division Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment small yard and pet friendy (RLNE4340836)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springfield
327 East Walnut
327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need .....
4 Units Available
Downtown Springfield
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft
1138 E Walnut
1138 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
450 sqft