245 W 3rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWBURG - Cute Cottage in Town & Close to I-44 - Property Id: 298126



ONLY $1958 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!!



DESCRIPTION:

2 bedroom, 1 bath, cute older house on edge of town with some recent updates, wood floors in most rooms, covered front porch, utility shed, partially fenced yard, newer metal roof, conveniently located walking distance to the school & gas stations and only 5 miles from I-44 and 10 minutes to Rolla.



DIRECTIONS:

Google It



Go Check Out This Property In Person, Then Contact Us If Interested!



$1958 Total Amount Required to Enter Agreement, Includes:

Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $399.30

Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $10.70

Monthly “No Insurance Fee”: $49

One Time -Down Payment/Option Fee: $1499



Purchase Price: $46,999.00



For more information on this property visit our website www.easyownhomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298126

Property Id 298126



(RLNE5847849)