Newburg, MO
245 W 3rd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

245 W 3rd St

245 West 3rd Street · (573) 358-9700
Location

245 West 3rd Street, Newburg, MO 65550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $399 · Avail. now

$399

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWBURG - Cute Cottage in Town & Close to I-44 - Property Id: 298126

ONLY $1958 NEEDED TO ENTER AN AGREEMENT!!!

DESCRIPTION:
2 bedroom, 1 bath, cute older house on edge of town with some recent updates, wood floors in most rooms, covered front porch, utility shed, partially fenced yard, newer metal roof, conveniently located walking distance to the school & gas stations and only 5 miles from I-44 and 10 minutes to Rolla.

DIRECTIONS:
$1958 Total Amount Required to Enter Agreement, Includes:
Monthly lease/mortgage payment: $399.30
Monthly prorated real estate taxes: $10.70
Monthly “No Insurance Fee”: $49
One Time -Down Payment/Option Fee: $1499

Purchase Price: $46,999.00

For more information on this property visit our website www.easyownhomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298126
Property Id 298126

(RLNE5847849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

