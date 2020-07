Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool media room volleyball court 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse green community guest parking online portal package receiving

In-person tours by appointment.







Maryland Heights is a great place to live because of it's convenience to major businesses, local dining, recreational areas, and entertainment venues. Located in an AAA-rated school district, Bennington Heights is a prime location for students and families. The area is in close proximity to all of St. Louis' iconic landmarks and events. Come see why you should live at Bennington Heights!