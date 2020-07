Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance

Village Square Apartments is nestled in a wooded, beautifully landscaped community that is quiet and peaceful – and includes a semi-private basement with washer/dryer connections. Our community offers wonderful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Hazelwood, Missouri.



We are only two blocks from the bus station. Our community gives residents easy access to I-170 and I-270. Village Square Apartments is minutes away from Lindbergh Boulevard with restaurants, convenience stores, shops, and various services. We are near three public parks and a short commute from Lambert St. Louis International Airport! Our community is near some of the largest employers in the area including The Boeing Company and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.



Each apartment home features private entrances with a front covered porch, which opens to a courtyard. There is parking for residents behind your home and can be accessed by a private back entrance. At our townhome-style apartments, you will enjoy all the comfort and qui