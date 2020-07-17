314 Bordeaux Way 314

Amenities
New 2 bed, 2 bath condo near Mid Rivers Mall Dr. - Property Id: 308650
New construction completed and ready for you! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo near St. Charles Community College and Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Includes sought after features such as upgraded wood laminate floors throughout foyer, living room, kitchen and baths. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with Frigidaire appliances, quartz countertops with peninsula, and large pantry. Sliding doors in family room lead to private patio. alking trails lead to the adjacent Woodlands Park. Each building is secure and requires a personal code for access. Covered parking is available. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. This is an all electric unit and electricity is paid by the renter. Pre-wired for cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/314-bordeaux-way-saint-peters-mo-unit-314/308650
Property Id 308650
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5939079)