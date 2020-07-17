All apartments in Dexter
314 Bordeaux Way 314
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

314 Bordeaux Way 314

314 Day Street · (636) 485-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

314 Day Street, Dexter, MO 63841

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New 2 bed, 2 bath condo near Mid Rivers Mall Dr. - Property Id: 308650

New construction completed and ready for you! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo near St. Charles Community College and Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Includes sought after features such as upgraded wood laminate floors throughout foyer, living room, kitchen and baths. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with Frigidaire appliances, quartz countertops with peninsula, and large pantry. Sliding doors in family room lead to private patio. alking trails lead to the adjacent Woodlands Park. Each building is secure and requires a personal code for access. Covered parking is available. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. This is an all electric unit and electricity is paid by the renter. Pre-wired for cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/314-bordeaux-way-saint-peters-mo-unit-314/308650
Property Id 308650

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have any available units?
314 Bordeaux Way 314 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have?
Some of 314 Bordeaux Way 314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Bordeaux Way 314 currently offering any rent specials?
314 Bordeaux Way 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Bordeaux Way 314 pet-friendly?
No, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dexter.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 offer parking?
Yes, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 offers parking.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have a pool?
No, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 does not have a pool.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have accessible units?
No, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Bordeaux Way 314 have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Bordeaux Way 314 does not have units with air conditioning.
