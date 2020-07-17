314 Bordeaux Way 314

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

New 2 bed, 2 bath condo near Mid Rivers Mall Dr. - Property Id: 308650



New construction completed and ready for you! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom open floor plan condo near St. Charles Community College and Mid Rivers Mall Dr. Includes sought after features such as upgraded wood laminate floors throughout foyer, living room, kitchen and baths. Convenient in-unit washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Spacious kitchen with Frigidaire appliances, quartz countertops with peninsula, and large pantry. Sliding doors in family room lead to private patio. alking trails lead to the adjacent Woodlands Park. Each building is secure and requires a personal code for access. Covered parking is available. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed. HOA included in rent and covers water, sewer, trash, and snow removal. This is an all electric unit and electricity is paid by the renter. Pre-wired for cable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/314-bordeaux-way-saint-peters-mo-unit-314/308650

Property Id 308650



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939079)