Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MO📍
135 S Locust ST
135 South Locust Street, Dexter, MO
4 Bedrooms
$750
135 S. Locust St. - Newly remodel 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home. 2169 Square feet, skylight, fireplace and much more! Located in downtown historic Dexter. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4627145)
702 N Sassafrass St
702 North Sassafrass Street, Dexter, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
1008 sqft
702 N Sassafrass St, Dexter, MO - 702 N Sassafrass St, Dexter, MO is a single family home that contains 1,008 sq ft and was built in 1924. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830905)
1003 Wildwood - Suite E
1003 Wildwood Drive, Dexter, MO
Studio
$2,275
This multiple office building houses government agencies and private businesses. Definitely a MULTI-USE building.
210 W. Walnut
210 Walnut Street, Essex, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
912 sqft
210 W. Walnut - 2 bd 1 ba. single family home, Huge open living room, Big bedrooms, Laundry room, Open kitchen. Plenty of parking, Nice size yard, Garage! (RLNE5830897)
605 Guiling St
605 Guiling Street, Bloomfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$399
BLOOMFIELD - Home w/ Barn on 1/2 Acre - $399 MONTH - Property Id: 273784 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style bungalow with a neat ol' barn on nearly 1/2 acre on the edge of town! Property backs to woods for a private setting and the old barn has been
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dexter rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Dexter area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dexter from include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Poplar Bluff.