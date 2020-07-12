Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Cape Girardeau, MO with parking

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
22 Units Available
The District at Cape
630 S Spring St, Cape Girardeau, MO
1 Bedroom
$683
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$643
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1245 sqft
Excellent location close to Southeast Missouri State University, Show Me Center and I-55. Community features resort-style swimming pool, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Apartments include garbage disposal, dishwashers and private balconies.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 Bertling St
1304 Bertling Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
910 sqft
1304 Bertling Street House - Property Id: 276312 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with detached garage with electric opener, and large lot (8,276 sq. ft) located 1/2 Mile from SEMO University and near downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
714 N SPRIGG ST.
714 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$936
1 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brent House is located at 714 N Sprigg St, Cape Girardeau, MO was a single family home that was built in 1956 by my great uncle Clarence Brune on property owned by my Grandfather Henry Brune.

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
1040 North Frederick Street
1040 North Frederick Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 800; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $650.00; IMRID24594

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
829 North Missouri Street
829 North Missouri Avenue, Cape Girardeau, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1400; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1200.00; IMRID24457

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 North St
607 North Street, Cape Girardeau, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2166 sqft
607 North St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed/2 Bath House By Campus Available This Summer - This four bedroom, two bathroom house will be coming available in August. It is within walking-distance of Southeast Missouri State University.
Results within 5 miles of Cape Girardeau

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
131 West Main
131 West Main Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,675
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 131 West Main in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2370 North High Street
2370 North High Street, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,250
10000 sqft
Commercial spaces for lease on a high traffic street within the city limits of Jackson and only 3 miles from I-55. Three units with multiple possibilities.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2927 East Jackson Boulevard
2927 East Jackson Boulevard, Jackson, MO
Studio
$1,550
5380 sqft
Suite B 29x50 (1,450 sf) $1550/mo; Suite C 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo; Suite D 31x40 (1,240 sf) $1200/mo. Minimum 3 year lease, 5 year preferred. Landlord provides pest control and dumpster. Includes water unless business has high water consumption.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cape Girardeau, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cape Girardeau apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

