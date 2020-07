Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Two story unit.

First Floor: Living Room, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Hook Ups, Storage Closet, Coat Closet, Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Lots of Cabinet Space, Half Bathroom.

Second Floor: Two Bedrooms, Large closets, Full Bathroom,

Ceiling Fans In Both Bedrooms and the Kitchen. Covered Parking for vehicle.

NO PETS!!!!!

Located next to the MKT trail in SW Columbia.