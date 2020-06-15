All apartments in Auxvasse
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

203 S. Mary Ave.

203 South Mary Avenue · (573) 228-9022
Location

203 South Mary Avenue, Auxvasse, MO 65231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 S. Mary Ave. · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeously Remodeled 2 Bedroom Loft In Auxvasse! - Enjoy the small town feel and modern appeal of this gorgeously remodeled loft apartment just one block from Main Street. Features an open floor plan with high ceilings, ceiling fans and beautiful wood laminate flooring in the living room, eat-in kitchen and bathroom. Brand new stainless appliances including an electric range, OTR microwave, spacious refrigerator and dishwasher. Kitchen also has beautiful countertops, plenty of cabinet space, a roomy pantry closet and stackable washer and dryer. Next there are two nice sized bedrooms with large windows and ample closet space. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo with a cool sky light, a single sink vanity with cabinet storage and a medicine cabinet mirror with additional storage. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

