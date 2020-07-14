All apartments in St. Peter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

The Bungalows

1573 Aspen Dr · (507) 858-6146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1573 Aspen Dr, St. Peter, MN 56082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bungalows.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
lobby
online portal
The Bungalows, with townhomes for rent in St. Peter, MN is inviting you to live in this peaceful community enhanced with beautifully landscaped courtyards and southern views of the quaint city of St. Peter. Even the name Bungalows sounds cozy. Each home features a private entry - plus a washer/dryer and single detached garage are included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface Parking Lot and Detached garage: included in lease. Surface lot. Detached Garages.
Storage Details: Storage Unit and Detached Garages: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bungalows have any available units?
The Bungalows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Peter, MN.
What amenities does The Bungalows have?
Some of The Bungalows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bungalows currently offering any rent specials?
The Bungalows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bungalows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bungalows is pet friendly.
Does The Bungalows offer parking?
Yes, The Bungalows offers parking.
Does The Bungalows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bungalows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bungalows have a pool?
No, The Bungalows does not have a pool.
Does The Bungalows have accessible units?
No, The Bungalows does not have accessible units.
Does The Bungalows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bungalows has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bungalows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bungalows has units with air conditioning.
