furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Merriam Park West
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Macalester - Groveland
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9343 Elliot Avenue S
9343 Elliot Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1056 sqft
This is move in ready, and a great place to call home. Features nicely furnished 1 bed/1 bath, self contained unit with kitchen, bath, den area that could double for a day bed room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown West
34 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,348
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Cedar Isles - Dean
41 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,474
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Powderhorn Park
10 Units Available
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at SoPHI in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Lyn Lake
20 Units Available
Track 29 City Apartments
2841 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,367
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1029 sqft
A green living community just one block from Lyndale Avenue, this development offers a series of amenities, including LED lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Uptown
11 Units Available
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$995
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
917 sqft
Finally, what you have been searching for...
Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Seward
26 Units Available
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,034
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
1-2 bedroom and studio apartments for rent. Walk-in closets in each unit. Laundry units. Patio or balcony for each unit. Community fitness center with indoor swimming pool, tanning, sauna and sun deck. Onsite business center.
Last updated June 11 at 07:18pm
Loring Park
14 Units Available
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,405
783 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1130 sqft
An award-winning historic Loring Park icon. Gorgeous limestone architecture and a Grand Foyer entrance. Luxury apartments and multi-level lofts with dramatic windows, impressive finishes, and unique spaces offer the very best in elegant lifestyle.
Last updated June 11 at 07:08pm
Whittier
11 Units Available
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,373
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the old Rex Hardware site in the Whittier Neighborhood of Minneapolis— Rex26 apartments offer uniquely urban living right at Lyndale and 26th. Fill your world with the majesty and splendor you deserve. We’re here to help.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marcy - Holmes
16 Units Available
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Warehouse District
19 Units Available
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,225
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Growing community located in North Loop near the Warehouse District. State of the art building with eco-friendly features. Features include high-quality granite counters, excellent hardwood floors, internet access and laundry units.
