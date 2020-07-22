Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:00 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hermantown offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1328 sqft
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
2241 W 11th Street
2241 West 11th Street, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$915
2241 W 11th Street - #1 Available 09/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Apartment - Be the first to check out this beautiful remolded duplex! Walk through the front door to the spacious living room where you will have plenty of room for all of your furniture.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
828 Hamilton Dr
828 Hamilton Drive, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges. Hardwood floors with some newer carpet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Observation Hill
209 N 11th Ave W
209 North 11th Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - A virtual walkthrough video is available here: https://youtu.be/mInmibRODFY Centrally located move-in ready home available today! Three bedrooms are located on the second floor, along with the full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Duluth
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street, Duluth, MN
Studio
$850
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Nestled near the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Duluth, Cove Apartments celebrates the harbor city with nautical-inspired interior touches and inviting resident spaces.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth
1202 101st Ave W lower
1202 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit lower Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Brick Condo/Apartment - Property Id: 103489 This unit is a fabulous , executive 3 bedroom almost "new" unit located , in Gary New Duluth , No shortcuts were taken in constructing these 2 Condo

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1315 N 6th Street
1315 North 6th Street, Superior, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1315 N 6th Street - Property Id: 316530 5 BR / 1 BA Off Street Parking Washer / Dryer in house Contact current tenant Vanessa Little 218-391-7837 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1918 Hughitt Ave 1
1918 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Duplex in Superior, Wi; Utilities Included!!! - Property Id: 279218 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is the perfect blend of classic and modern.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Point
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6
1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Congdon
509 Spear Ave
509 Spear Avenue, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1221 sqft
509 Spear Ave Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Stunning Remodeled Home Close To Morley Heights Park! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION Be the first to see this beautiful home! This home has two great porches for
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Hermantown, MN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hermantown offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Hermantown. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Hermantown can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

