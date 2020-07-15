Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Hermantown, MN with garages

Hermantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Duluth Heights
Deerfield
4122 Meadow Pkwy, Hermantown, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to our slice of paradise here at Deerfield Townhomes in Hermantown, Minnesota. Our lovely community lies encompassed by the amazing landscape of the area which is richly blanketed with trees and greenery.
Results within 5 miles of Hermantown
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an open floor plan with large windows and hardwood flooring. Spacious townhomes in West Duluth with easy access to I-35. Community offers detached garages and large front porches.
1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
6 Units Available
Duluth Heights
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St, Duluth, MN
Studio
$856
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
Near Web woods and Downtown Duluth. Lots of interior updates including ample storage and controlled access entry. Onsite community room, 24-hour fitness room, and grilling area. Smoke-free community.
1 of 14

Last updated June 22 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton Park
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming townhouses with front porches, gorgeous master suites, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens with dishwasher. Laundry in-unit. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
507 Madison Ave
507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges.
Results within 10 miles of Hermantown
1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave, Duluth, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
850 sqft
Fresh, functional apartments, not far from the College of St. Scholastica and the University of Minnesota Duluth. Hardwood floors, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, parking and Internet access. Pet-friendly.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Congdon
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd, Duluth, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
A selection of one-, two and three bedrooms located right near downtown Duluth. Main features include air conditioner, dishwashers, large closets, ceiling fans, patios/balconies and more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
1123 E 5th St
1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Chester Park
1313 N 20th Ave E
1313 North 20th Avenue East, Duluth, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 N 20th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - 4 Bedroom Home Close to Campus! - Don't miss your opportunity to live in this great 4 bedroom house that is walking distance to UMD! This very clean, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home available June

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Laurel Ave
32 Laurel Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 06/01/20 32 laurel st superior wi Newly remodeled from top to bottom! 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with Brand new just built 2 stall garage.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Hammond Ave
1209 Hammond Avenue, Superior, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 Hammond Ave Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom in Superior Open August 1st - Welcome to this well cared for spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property. Enjoy onsite laundry, off street parking and easy to maintain hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Point
1900 Minnesota Avenue - Park Point Unit 6
1900 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Beautiful, Furnished Luxury Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point in Duluth, Minnesota! - Beautiful Upper 2 Bedroom Condo on Lake Superior's Park Point! Call Deanna at D Page Blue LLC 218-626-5999.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hermantown, MN

Hermantown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

