Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM

61 Apartments for rent in East Grand Forks, MN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Grand Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or...
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
400 17th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$545
645 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brentwood Estates in East Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
$730
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining spaces, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located just off Demers Ave with access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and well-maintained.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15 Garden Ct. NW
15 Garden Ct NW, East Grand Forks, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Forks
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
President
210 North 6th Street, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
700 sqft
Old-fashioned architectural elements give the President Apartments in Grand Forks its unique charm. With the downtown location and the added storage space in each efficiency or one-bedroom apartment, President is an amazing place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lumber Exchange
800 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in-unit and private master baths. Easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and located close to Red River State Recreation Area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 8th Ave N
1409 8th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
1409 8th Ave N Available 08/07/20 Pet friendly 1 bedroom house - Pet Friendly one bedroom house with washer & dryer hook-ups, new paint and carpeting, front & back entry, private yard with mature trees, screened-in porch, and off street parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 5th Ave N
1214 5th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$595
Small single-level house Right behind Deek's Pizza Tenants pay all utilities Tenants responsible for lawn/snow Central air Detached garage No laundry 1/2 bath off of the kitchen and another 1/2 bath (tub) located in its own room 1 dog

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 9th Avenue South
509 9th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
509 9th Avenue South Available 07/19/20 One Bed, One Bath Single Family Home for Rent - Unique one bedroom single family house with laundry hookups, dishwasher, off street parking and electric baseboard heat. 2 open and spacious levels.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Chestnut Street
602 Chestnut Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$825
927 sqft
2 bedroom House for rent on Chestnut St! - This 2 bedroom house is perfect for you! It has a gorgeous backyard, single car garage, washer/dryer hookups and is pet friendly!!! Close to downtown, Greenway and city dog park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 N 4th St
416 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
4217 sqft
Rent To Own - Property Id: 289831 Rent to own this home Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Forks
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$575
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
42 Units Available
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:12pm
18 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
17 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$510
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$470
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
20 Units Available
Southwind Apartments
2450 30th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$600
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
996 sqft
Just minutes from area amenities including schools and parks. Each apartment features a large living space, vaulted ceilings, and modern appliances. On-site sauna, community room, dog park, hot tub, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
4 Units Available
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Madison
1825 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Everything is close to these affordable two-bedroom apartments at Madison Apartments located in central Grand Forks, ND.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
12 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
McEnroe Place VI
3941 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master bath. Located off 42nd Street close to dining and University of North Dakota. Sewer, water and garbage included.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
11 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Grand Forks, MN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Grand Forks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

