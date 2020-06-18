All apartments in Brainerd
918 Fir Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

918 Fir Street

918 Fir Street · No Longer Available
918 Fir Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

pet friendly
pet friendly
accepts section 8
918 Fir Street Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Brainerd - Cute Brainerd 4 bedroom home! Tenant responsible for utilities, yard and snow. Go to rpmdeluxe.com for an application for pre-approval for renting with us, then we can set up a showing!

$1400 Monthly Rent
$1400 Security Deposit**
$50 Admin Fee

NO SMOKING / ONE SMALL DOG allowed - under 50 pounds - No housing vouchers or section 8

**May be more depending on credit and background checks**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5783019)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Fir Street have any available units?
918 Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brainerd, MN.
Is 918 Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Fir Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Fir Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Fir Street is pet friendly.
Does 918 Fir Street offer parking?
No, 918 Fir Street does not offer parking.
Does 918 Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Fir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Fir Street have a pool?
No, 918 Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Fir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Fir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Fir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
