Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

918 Fir Street Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Brainerd - Cute Brainerd 4 bedroom home! Tenant responsible for utilities, yard and snow. Go to rpmdeluxe.com for an application for pre-approval for renting with us, then we can set up a showing!



$1400 Monthly Rent

$1400 Security Deposit**

$50 Admin Fee



NO SMOKING / ONE SMALL DOG allowed - under 50 pounds - No housing vouchers or section 8



**May be more depending on credit and background checks**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5783019)