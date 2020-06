Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Private 1 bedroom apartment in corner of multi-unit building. Lots of kitchen cabinets. Several closets for storage. Full bathroom. Coin-op laundry available in building. Off-street parking available.

16 unit building within walking distance to downtown. 2 blocks off of main street in great neighborhood with big, old oak trees. Each apartment has it's own entrance. Coin laundry available on main floor. Central heat with individual thermostats in each unit. Apartments have cement walls between for less noise transmission. Owned and operated by Ten Thousand Pelicans LLC.