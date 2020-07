Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill car wash area carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Somerset Park Apartments is perfectly situated in Troy, Michigan and is adjacent to the Somerset Collection. The community is located in the award-winning Troy School District. We are walking distance to Whole Foods and dozens of other convenient shopping, dining, and cultural options. We are situated on 250 beautifully landscaped acres and near all major roadways including, Big Beaver Road, Interstate 75, Interstate 696, Woodward Avenue, and Telegraph Road and just minutes from Royal Oak and Troy Beaumont Hospitals. Somerset Park Apartments is also close to Birmingham, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Rochester Hills, Warren, Bloomfield Hills, Southfield, Farmington Hills, Auburn Hills, and all of Oakland County, MI and about 30 minutes to downtown Detroit.