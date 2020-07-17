All apartments in Traverse City
501 Georgetown Dr #20
501 Georgetown Dr #20

501 Georgetown Drive · (248) 208-3882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Georgetown Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Georgetown Dr #20 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,075

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 917 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City. This mid-level unit has a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. Washer & Dryer are included in unit. Wall air conditioning and balcony with slider. Secured building entry, one stall in carport, additional parking, and storage area. Quick access to downtown, the Commons, and shopping. Partially furnished unit with dining set, sofa, queen bed, dresser, and a few other items.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, and cable/internet. No pets allowed (association rule), No smoking. 12-13 month lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have any available units?
501 Georgetown Dr #20 has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have?
Some of 501 Georgetown Dr #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Georgetown Dr #20 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Georgetown Dr #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Georgetown Dr #20 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Traverse City.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 offer parking?
Yes, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 offers parking.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have a pool?
No, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 does not have a pool.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have accessible units?
No, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Georgetown Dr #20 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Georgetown Dr #20 has units with air conditioning.
