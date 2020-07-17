Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking internet access

501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City. This mid-level unit has a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. Washer & Dryer are included in unit. Wall air conditioning and balcony with slider. Secured building entry, one stall in carport, additional parking, and storage area. Quick access to downtown, the Commons, and shopping. Partially furnished unit with dining set, sofa, queen bed, dresser, and a few other items.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, and cable/internet. No pets allowed (association rule), No smoking. 12-13 month lease.



No Pets Allowed



