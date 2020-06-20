Amenities
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft. Convenient location and close to downtown, Northwestern Michigan College, Munson Medical and local parks/beach access. The main floor has the living area, dining and equipped kitchen with a dishwasher. The master bedroom has an en suite bath and walk-in closet, spacious and great natural light. The second bedroom and full bath down the hall, including the washer and dryer.
On the upper level you have a bonus area that could be used as a den, storage or office space *cannot be used as a bedroom*. You have off-street parking and a private driveway with enough room for two vehicles (max), plus a shed available for outdoor storage and Tenant use. (No Garage) The backyard is spacious and full of mature pine trees, giving you a peaceful setting, amidst the bustle of Traverse City. A great place to call home!
Tenant Pays Utilities: Gas, Electricity, Municipal Water And Sewer, Cable/Wifi, Trash Removal, Lawn and Snow Care
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA USE
1 Pet considered with non-refundable pet fee and references
All adults over 18+ apply online: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
*Due to COVID-19 and State Regulations, showings are limited - virtual/in-person showings available in June*
(RLNE3293371)