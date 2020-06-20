All apartments in Traverse City
Traverse City, MI
301 Cochlin Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:57 AM

301 Cochlin Street

301 Cochlin Street · (231) 346-4102
Traverse City
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Location

301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI 49686

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Cochlin Street · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
internet access
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft. Convenient location and close to downtown, Northwestern Michigan College, Munson Medical and local parks/beach access. The main floor has the living area, dining and equipped kitchen with a dishwasher. The master bedroom has an en suite bath and walk-in closet, spacious and great natural light. The second bedroom and full bath down the hall, including the washer and dryer.
On the upper level you have a bonus area that could be used as a den, storage or office space *cannot be used as a bedroom*. You have off-street parking and a private driveway with enough room for two vehicles (max), plus a shed available for outdoor storage and Tenant use. (No Garage) The backyard is spacious and full of mature pine trees, giving you a peaceful setting, amidst the bustle of Traverse City. A great place to call home!

Tenant Pays Utilities: Gas, Electricity, Municipal Water And Sewer, Cable/Wifi, Trash Removal, Lawn and Snow Care

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA USE
1 Pet considered with non-refundable pet fee and references

All adults over 18+ apply online: www.northlandpropertymanagement.com

*Due to COVID-19 and State Regulations, showings are limited - virtual/in-person showings available in June*

(RLNE3293371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Cochlin Street have any available units?
301 Cochlin Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Cochlin Street have?
Some of 301 Cochlin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Cochlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Cochlin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Cochlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Cochlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Cochlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Cochlin Street does offer parking.
Does 301 Cochlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Cochlin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Cochlin Street have a pool?
No, 301 Cochlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Cochlin Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Cochlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Cochlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Cochlin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Cochlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Cochlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
