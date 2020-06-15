Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport ceiling fan bocce court fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court carport parking

1735 Indian Woods Drive Available 08/10/20 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch ~ Base Of 'The Peninsula' - This Ranch Offers An Open Floor Plan And Single Level Living In a Wonderful Location At The Base Of Old Mission Peninsula, Close To East Bay, The Civic Center, The College And Of Course Close To The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.



Lots Of Living Space. The Living Room Gas Fireplace for show only. The Attached Bright, Three Season Porch Has Vaulted Ceilings And Ceiling Fan. Enjoy The Efficient Kitchen Which Is Open And Boasts A Breakfast Bar. The Family Room / Den Is Cozy With A Decorative Fireplace And Sliding Doors To The Private Back Yard.



The Home Also Includes 3 Bedrooms, Each With A Closet, And A Full Bathroom With A Tub / Shower Combination



Property Is Offered Unfurnished, Includes A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave Oven And Washer And Dryer. Tenant Is Responsible For Utilities, Lawn And Snow Care.



This Home Includes An Attached Carport With Storage. This Home Does Not Have A Basement, The Shed In The Backyard Is Not Included At This Time.



This home is available APPROX: mid August 2020



Asking $1,400 + Utilities

Security Deposit $1,400

Application Required Per Adult

NO SMOKING/MARIJUANA/TOBACCO USE - This is firm

NO Pets



TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com There is alot of interest in this home/waiting list



For Property Management Or Rental Information- 231-346-4102



NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC



(RLNE4497420)