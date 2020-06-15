All apartments in Traverse City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1735 Indian Woods Drive

1735 Indian Woods Drive · (231) 346-4102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Indian Woods Drive, Traverse City, MI 49686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1735 Indian Woods Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
ceiling fan
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
1735 Indian Woods Drive Available 08/10/20 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch ~ Base Of 'The Peninsula' - This Ranch Offers An Open Floor Plan And Single Level Living In a Wonderful Location At The Base Of Old Mission Peninsula, Close To East Bay, The Civic Center, The College And Of Course Close To The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.

Lots Of Living Space. The Living Room Gas Fireplace for show only. The Attached Bright, Three Season Porch Has Vaulted Ceilings And Ceiling Fan. Enjoy The Efficient Kitchen Which Is Open And Boasts A Breakfast Bar. The Family Room / Den Is Cozy With A Decorative Fireplace And Sliding Doors To The Private Back Yard.

The Home Also Includes 3 Bedrooms, Each With A Closet, And A Full Bathroom With A Tub / Shower Combination

Property Is Offered Unfurnished, Includes A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave Oven And Washer And Dryer. Tenant Is Responsible For Utilities, Lawn And Snow Care.

This Home Includes An Attached Carport With Storage. This Home Does Not Have A Basement, The Shed In The Backyard Is Not Included At This Time.

This home is available APPROX: mid August 2020

Asking $1,400 + Utilities
Security Deposit $1,400
Application Required Per Adult
NO SMOKING/MARIJUANA/TOBACCO USE - This is firm
NO Pets

TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com There is alot of interest in this home/waiting list

For Property Management Or Rental Information- 231-346-4102

NORTHLAND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC

(RLNE4497420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

