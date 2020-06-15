All apartments in Traverse City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1724 Comanche St

1724 Comanche Street · (248) 208-3882
Location

1724 Comanche Street, Traverse City, MI 49686

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1724 Comanche St · Avail. Jul 8

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
internet access
1724 Comanche St Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Home - Close to Downtown! - This home is a 3bd/ 1.5 ba 1505 sq ft. in a wonderful neighborhood near the Traverse City Bay and Northwestern Michigan College. It features a fireplace, small garage, updated kitchen w/flat screen TV. You have easy access to all the wonderful amenities that the downtown Traverse City has to offer with premium location for the National Cherry Festival and incredible fine dining/shopping with a short walk to Lake Michigan.

In the large yard you have a shed for extra storage, complete with white fencing in back yard. Maximum of 2 dogs allowed on property with pet deposit - no cats (this is firm). Garage fits one vehicle and has room for additional storage.

12-13 month lease only.

NOTE: Tenant pays all utilities - including electric, gas, cable/wifi, trash removal, water/sewer.

Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4084953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

