Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

1724 Comanche St Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Home - Close to Downtown! - This home is a 3bd/ 1.5 ba 1505 sq ft. in a wonderful neighborhood near the Traverse City Bay and Northwestern Michigan College. It features a fireplace, small garage, updated kitchen w/flat screen TV. You have easy access to all the wonderful amenities that the downtown Traverse City has to offer with premium location for the National Cherry Festival and incredible fine dining/shopping with a short walk to Lake Michigan.



In the large yard you have a shed for extra storage, complete with white fencing in back yard. Maximum of 2 dogs allowed on property with pet deposit - no cats (this is firm). Garage fits one vehicle and has room for additional storage.



12-13 month lease only.



NOTE: Tenant pays all utilities - including electric, gas, cable/wifi, trash removal, water/sewer.



Please contact Rental Management One at rentalmanagementone.com for showing/application information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4084953)