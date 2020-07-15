Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court parking garage

1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.



First Floor Offers Kitchen with Cozy Breakfast Room, Living Room, and Small Den.This Home Includes a 10' X 16' Deck, And Nicely Landscaped Yard, With Shed



Second Floor Features Master Bedroom (12'.8" x 11'.9"), Cozy 2nd Bedroom (9'.11" x 7'.9"), Full Bathroom Features A Beautifully Tiled, Walk In Shower.



Washer & Dryer Provided in the unfinished basement. 1 Over sized Stall Garage Included.

AVAILABLE APPROX: MID TO END OF AUGUST 2020

Located On The Corner Of Garfield And Washington Streets, Just 3 Blocks From West Bay & Sunset Park

Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply online at: www.northlandpropertymangement.com

Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING



For Property Management Or Rental Information

Contact Northland Property Management at 231-346-4102



No cats allowed

No dogs allowed



