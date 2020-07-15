Amenities
1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.
First Floor Offers Kitchen with Cozy Breakfast Room, Living Room, and Small Den.This Home Includes a 10' X 16' Deck, And Nicely Landscaped Yard, With Shed
Second Floor Features Master Bedroom (12'.8" x 11'.9"), Cozy 2nd Bedroom (9'.11" x 7'.9"), Full Bathroom Features A Beautifully Tiled, Walk In Shower.
Washer & Dryer Provided in the unfinished basement. 1 Over sized Stall Garage Included.
AVAILABLE APPROX: MID TO END OF AUGUST 2020
Located On The Corner Of Garfield And Washington Streets, Just 3 Blocks From West Bay & Sunset Park
Tenant pays all utilities.
Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING
No cats allowed
No dogs allowed
