Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1065 Washington Street

1065 Washington Street · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI 49686
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1065 Washington Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.

First Floor Offers Kitchen with Cozy Breakfast Room, Living Room, and Small Den.This Home Includes a 10' X 16' Deck, And Nicely Landscaped Yard, With Shed

Second Floor Features Master Bedroom (12'.8" x 11'.9"), Cozy 2nd Bedroom (9'.11" x 7'.9"), Full Bathroom Features A Beautifully Tiled, Walk In Shower.

Washer & Dryer Provided in the unfinished basement. 1 Over sized Stall Garage Included.
AVAILABLE APPROX: MID TO END OF AUGUST 2020
Located On The Corner Of Garfield And Washington Streets, Just 3 Blocks From West Bay & Sunset Park
Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply online at: www.northlandpropertymangement.com
Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING

For Property Management Or Rental Information
Contact Northland Property Management at 231-346-4102

No cats allowed
No dogs allowed

(RLNE1862125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Washington Street have any available units?
1065 Washington Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1065 Washington Street have?
Some of 1065 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Traverse City.
Does 1065 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 1065 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1065 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1065 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
