3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, MI
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
931 South 3rd Street
931 S 3rd St, Niles, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home located on 3rd street in Niles.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 Sycamore Street
1013 Sycamore Street, Niles, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1241 sqft
This beautiful and completely remodeled single family home is a rarity in Niles! Rent this one out, it wont be on the rental market long.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
51779 Hanigan Drive
51779 Hannigan Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2040 sqft
Conveniently located- 4 miles from the University of Notre Dame and close proximity to I-90. Be near all the conveniences of shopping, dining and entertainment in South Bend and Mishawaka. Clean and NEW.
Results within 10 miles of Niles
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
32 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
21 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1310 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
17 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
12 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
16 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2344 N. Main St
2344 North Main Street, Mishawaka, IN
Available 08/02/20 Very nice 4 BR/ 1 Bth house for rent in Mishawaka - Property Id: 315694 This clean house is located in a nice area on N. Main street in Mishawaka.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
51800 Wembley Drive
51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
50930 Rothbury Drive
50930 Rothbury Drive, Granger, IN
Beautiful 2 story house in Devonshire Pointe for lease. NO PETS. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The front porch welcomes you, and once inside, the foyer entrance opens up to the 2nd floor.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1150 Congress Ave.
1150 Congress Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
1150 Congress Ave. Available 08/10/20 Completely furnished home close to Unv.