/
/
marquette county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Marquette County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
One Marquette Place
401 South Lakeshore Boulevard, Marquette, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1103 sqft
One Marquette Place which is the newest luxury community with a waterfront location, at the edge of Downtown Marquette, in Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Cleveland Ave
308 Cleveland Avenue, Ishpeming, MI
Studio
$550
This Suite has beautiful brick walls and original wood floors. There are two huge windows for all your walk through traffic. An entire wall and another half are tastefully designed to hang shelving, hooks, etc...
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Marquette County area include Northern Michigan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Marquette, and Iron Mountain have apartments for rent.