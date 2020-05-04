/
dickinson county
4 Apartments for rent in Dickinson County, MI📍
1 Unit Available
333 S Stephenson
333 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, MI
Studio
$2,000
This beautiful and inspiring 490 sq ft office suite is perfectly placed on a highly-visible corner lot in the heart of downtown Iron Mountain, within walking distance to eateries, area attractions, and summer events. Utilities are included, too!
1 Unit Available
1311 S Stephenson
1311 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, MI
Studio
$1,200
Great rental history! Spacious reception area, conference room, office area and shared bathroom! On busy highway frontage with easy access.
1 Unit Available
1415 S Stephenson
1415 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, MI
Studio
$1,750
Great rental opportunity and owner will build to suite. Nearly 800 Sq. Ft. with bathroom. Wonderful Highway exposure! Call today!
1 Unit Available
127 S Stephenson
127 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, MI
Studio
$350
This newly-remodeled 250 sq ft office suite offers old-world charm with modern comfort and features private parking, great visibility, and easy access off busy Stephenson Avenue! Located in the historic Stephenson Court building, it's within walking
