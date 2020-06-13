1 Apartments for rent in Marquette, MI

Life in Marquette

Whether you’re 19 years old, 90, you’ll fit right in around here, which is home to apartments fit for all ages and income levels. Studios and basic one-bedroom units are often available and come equipped with laundry facilities, modern appliances, and covered tenant parking. Are you in the market for a luxury rental in Marquette? Spacious (nearly 1,100 square foot) apartments and townhouses are available for rent, often featuring an in-unit washer & dryer, balcony, gym, clubhouse, and swimming pool.

Waiting lists are rare in Marquette, although campus-area apartments tend see spikes in occupancy just before the spring semester.Be sure to equip yourself with a basic renter’s arsenal (two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, proof of income, and a cosigner if you lack said income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Marquette.

Something else to keep in mind: Winters in the Upper Peninsula are notoriously brutal, forcing tenants to run their furnaces pretty much around the clock. So be sure to set aside an extra chunk of change during the winter months for heating costs.

Marquette,has a wide range of options for entertainment and culture, a variety of neighborhoods, and some of the most rockin’ sweet scenery you’ll find in Michigan, and it’s safe to say it won’t take you long to fall in love with this snazzy lakeside city!

Best of luck and happy hunting!