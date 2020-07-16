Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court

8904 Park Lane Available 08/24/20 Furnished 3/2 Cottage ~ 2020-21 Interlochen School Year - Adorable Cottage just a Few Steps from Sandy Shared Frontage on Duck Lake and 3 Minutes from Interlochen Arts Academy. And Across from State Land. Open Floor Plan with Woodburning Stove, Knotty Pine Interior, Large Kitchen with Wrap Around Cupboards.



Three Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Two Full Baths with Granite Countertops, Private Master Area.



Located 20 minutes from Traverse City..

Directions: 31 to Interlochen to left on M-137, past Arts Academy to left on Park Lane

Home APPROX available around late August 2020 to concede with school opening dates.



Asking $1,300 + Utilities, $1,950 Security Deposit

Utilities: Consumers Energy



Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE



TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com

231-346-4102



No Cats Allowed

Small Dog Allowed



(RLNE4045368)