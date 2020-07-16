Amenities
8904 Park Lane Available 08/24/20 Furnished 3/2 Cottage ~ 2020-21 Interlochen School Year - Adorable Cottage just a Few Steps from Sandy Shared Frontage on Duck Lake and 3 Minutes from Interlochen Arts Academy. And Across from State Land. Open Floor Plan with Woodburning Stove, Knotty Pine Interior, Large Kitchen with Wrap Around Cupboards.
Three Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Two Full Baths with Granite Countertops, Private Master Area.
Located 20 minutes from Traverse City..
Directions: 31 to Interlochen to left on M-137, past Arts Academy to left on Park Lane
Home APPROX available around late August 2020 to concede with school opening dates.
Asking $1,300 + Utilities, $1,950 Security Deposit
Utilities: Consumers Energy
Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE
TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
231-346-4102
No Cats Allowed
Small Dog Allowed
