Grand Traverse County, MI
8904 Park Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

8904 Park Lane

8904 Park Lane · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
Location

8904 Park Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI 49643

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8904 Park Lane · Avail. Aug 24

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
8904 Park Lane Available 08/24/20 Furnished 3/2 Cottage ~ 2020-21 Interlochen School Year - Adorable Cottage just a Few Steps from Sandy Shared Frontage on Duck Lake and 3 Minutes from Interlochen Arts Academy. And Across from State Land. Open Floor Plan with Woodburning Stove, Knotty Pine Interior, Large Kitchen with Wrap Around Cupboards.

Three Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Two Full Baths with Granite Countertops, Private Master Area.

Located 20 minutes from Traverse City..
Directions: 31 to Interlochen to left on M-137, past Arts Academy to left on Park Lane
Home APPROX available around late August 2020 to concede with school opening dates.

Asking $1,300 + Utilities, $1,950 Security Deposit
Utilities: Consumers Energy

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MARIJUANA/VAPING USE

TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
231-346-4102

No Cats Allowed
Small Dog Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Park Lane have any available units?
8904 Park Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8904 Park Lane have?
Some of 8904 Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Park Lane offer parking?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8904 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
