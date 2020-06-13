351 Crapo Street

Amenities
1BD/1BA Remodeled Furnished Unit In Elberta - Available approx. in MAY 2020. 1BD/1BA 630sq.ft unit Great location for this newly renovated home in the Village of Elberta. The inside of this well-maintained home includes new wood grain durable laminate floors, large door wall overlooking the wooded back yard, open floor plan and main floor laundry. Located a block from Betsie Bay and down the street from Lake Michigan beaches, this charming home is within walking distance to parks, playgrounds, restaurants and the Betsie Valley Trail. This is a FULLY FURNISHED home/unit. The bedroom has the queen/full size bed with a set of bunk beds. Home is as-is/as-seen condition and all items provided must stay with home. Large backyard. Home has wifi only w/Roku for Netflix. No cable tv.
This home is fully furnished as it was a vacation home. As is. Tenant will be liable for all furnishings and returning the home in the same condition as received.
Tenant pays all utilities; Gas, Electric, Cable/Wifi, Water/Sewer, Garbage and Lawn/Snow Care.
NO SMOKING/MARIJUANA/TOBACCO USE - this is firm.
1 small dog under 50lbs. allowed with nonrefundable pet fee and references. NO CATS
Application Required Per Adult - available online.
2 Vehicle Maximum no exceptions
12 month Lease - no short term options available.
Housing Vouchers not accepted at this time.
www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
PH: 231-346-4102
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5738587)