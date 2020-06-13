All apartments in Elberta
351 Crapo Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

351 Crapo Street

351 Crapo Street · No Longer Available
Location

351 Crapo Street, Elberta, MI 49635

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
bocce court
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
playground
internet access
1BD/1BA Remodeled Furnished Unit In Elberta - Available approx. in MAY 2020. 1BD/1BA 630sq.ft unit Great location for this newly renovated home in the Village of Elberta. The inside of this well-maintained home includes new wood grain durable laminate floors, large door wall overlooking the wooded back yard, open floor plan and main floor laundry. Located a block from Betsie Bay and down the street from Lake Michigan beaches, this charming home is within walking distance to parks, playgrounds, restaurants and the Betsie Valley Trail. This is a FULLY FURNISHED home/unit. The bedroom has the queen/full size bed with a set of bunk beds. Home is as-is/as-seen condition and all items provided must stay with home. Large backyard. Home has wifi only w/Roku for Netflix. No cable tv.

This home is fully furnished as it was a vacation home. As is. Tenant will be liable for all furnishings and returning the home in the same condition as received.

Tenant pays all utilities; Gas, Electric, Cable/Wifi, Water/Sewer, Garbage and Lawn/Snow Care.

NO SMOKING/MARIJUANA/TOBACCO USE - this is firm.
1 small dog under 50lbs. allowed with nonrefundable pet fee and references. NO CATS
Application Required Per Adult - available online.
2 Vehicle Maximum no exceptions
12 month Lease - no short term options available.
Housing Vouchers not accepted at this time.

www.northlandpropertymanagement.com
PH: 231-346-4102

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

