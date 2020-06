Amenities

Small 2 bedroom house close to lake Cadillac, Kenwood park area. Clean and cozy, suitable for 1 to 3 people. 2nd bedroom has a stack-able w/d, so there is only room for a twin bed. Nice, private yard with a shed. Absolutely no smokers. $725 plus utilities. Stove, Ref, and W/D. Rental references and deposit required. Possibly 1 pet. Available around mid to late April. 12 month min lease. Sorry no vouches accepted at this location. Email for application.



