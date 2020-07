Amenities

Updated 2-Story Studio at Great Location



Our updated 2-story studio is sunny, has a private entrance and is near shopping. There is a big yard and off-street parking. The bedroom is upstairs. The bathroom, dining area and a kitchenette are downstairs. The kitchenette has nice counters and cabinets, small refrigerator and stovetop. There isn't an oven but there is space for your own countertop convection/toaster oven. This very cute rental is perfect for a single person. Previous tenant was a professional who worked remotely from this as his home location. 1 cat okay. Heat included.

No Dogs Allowed



