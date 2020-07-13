Smallwood Gardens

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (one bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 pet deposit for the first pet and and additional $200 deposit for the second.
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month to $60/month
restrictions: Max weight of pets: 80
There is no charge for fish, but a limit on the size of tank. Some breeds are prohibited, please discuss with your leasing consultant. Breed Restrictions Apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot: $75/month. One per licensed driver, per household. Please call us for complete Parking Information.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35/month