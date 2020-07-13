All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Smallwood Gardens

85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2 · (947) 222-5650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 47-204 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 42-202 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 44-102 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 64-201 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Smallwood Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Smallwood Gardens offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 699 to 1069 sq. ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Private Patio, High Speed Internet, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 20602 ZIP code. For more details use the online contact form and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (one bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 pet deposit for the first pet and and additional $200 deposit for the second.
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month to $60/month
restrictions: Max weight of pets: 80 There is no charge for fish, but a limit on the size of tank. Some breeds are prohibited, please discuss with your leasing consultant. Breed Restrictions Apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Surface lot: $75/month. One per licensed driver, per household. Please call us for complete Parking Information.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smallwood Gardens have any available units?
Smallwood Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Smallwood Gardens have?
Some of Smallwood Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smallwood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Smallwood Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Smallwood Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Smallwood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens offers parking.
Does Smallwood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smallwood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens has a pool.
Does Smallwood Gardens have accessible units?
No, Smallwood Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Smallwood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Smallwood Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Smallwood Gardens has units with air conditioning.
