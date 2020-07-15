Palmer Apartments.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Some breeds are prohibited. There is no charge for fish but a limit on the size of the tank. Max weight of pets: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $75/space.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month