All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like
Palmer Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
Palmer Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Palmer Apartments

85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2 · (947) 222-5242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3021-H · Avail. Aug 15

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmer Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
concierge
internet access
Palmer Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 700 to 985 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, High Speed Internet, Patio/Balcony, Washer/Dryer and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 20602 ZIP code. For more details use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Some breeds are prohibited. There is no charge for fish but a limit on the size of the tank. Max weight of pets: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $75/space.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Palmer Apartments have any available units?
Palmer Apartments has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Palmer Apartments have?
Some of Palmer Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmer Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palmer Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmer Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Palmer Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Palmer Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palmer Apartments offers parking.
Does Palmer Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palmer Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmer Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Palmer Apartments has a pool.
Does Palmer Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Palmer Apartments has accessible units.
Does Palmer Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmer Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Palmer Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palmer Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 BedroomsWaldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with ParkingWaldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University