Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated furnished bathtub microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance online portal cats allowed coffee bar courtyard internet access internet cafe lobby

Welcome home to Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes. This community offers beautifully upgraded 1 and 2 bedroom apartments (some with dens), along with 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring central heating and air conditioning, washer & dryer, your own private patio or balcony area, spacious walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. We also offer three bark parks, new indoor cardio and fitness center, outdoor activity center that includes a playground and outdoor fitness area, swimming pool and nearby public parks. Our convenient location in Windsor Mill places you within easy access to Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), Owings Mills, Pikesville, and Catonsville. There is also direct access to bus routes, major highways such as I-695, I-795 and I-95 and walking distance to a variety of shopping centers and restaurants. Our beautifully landscaped community is sure to welcome you home.