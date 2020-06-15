418 N Mechanics St. #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated parking

Nice 3 bedroom 2nd floor Apartment with balcony - Property Id: 210915



This is a unique find in Cumberland, 1500sqft second-story apartment. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen/dining, living room, patio. Overlooking the canal, close to bike trails and historic downtown Cumberland. The bathroom was just renovated, we will be replacing the carpet in the next 10-18 months.



Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, and water.

Laundry Hookups (Washer and dryer not included)

Off-street parking in lot at 430 Mechanic Street



Side Note: The building is Asthma and Allergy friendly which means no pets, and no smoking. The full deposit will be taken if either is found in the apartment.

No Pets Allowed



