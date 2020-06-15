All apartments in Cumberland
Home
/
Cumberland, MD
/
418 N Mechanics St. #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

418 N Mechanics St. #1

418 N Mechanic St · No Longer Available
Location

418 N Mechanic St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Nice 3 bedroom 2nd floor Apartment with balcony - Property Id: 210915

This is a unique find in Cumberland, 1500sqft second-story apartment. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen/dining, living room, patio. Overlooking the canal, close to bike trails and historic downtown Cumberland. The bathroom was just renovated, we will be replacing the carpet in the next 10-18 months.

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, and water.
Laundry Hookups (Washer and dryer not included)
Off-street parking in lot at 430 Mechanic Street

Side Note: The building is Asthma and Allergy friendly which means no pets, and no smoking. The full deposit will be taken if either is found in the apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210915
Property Id 210915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have any available units?
418 N Mechanics St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, MD.
What amenities does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have?
Some of 418 N Mechanics St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 N Mechanics St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
418 N Mechanics St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N Mechanics St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 does offer parking.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have a pool?
No, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 N Mechanics St. #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 N Mechanics St. #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
