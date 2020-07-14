All apartments in Cockeysville
Cockeysville, MD
Dulaney Springs
Dulaney Springs

319 Lake Vista Circle · (410) 942-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Lake Vista Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR2 · Avail. now

$1,249

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit DS2 · Avail. now

$1,249

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit DS1 · Avail. now

$1,305

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dulaney Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments. You will love the fully equipped eat-in kitchen with window and a door leading to your impressive deck or patio. Choose between a classic or renovated kitchen to fit your budget. Each apartment features two full bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, free private storage, and mini-blinds at every window to save you time and money. Laundry Centers are conveniently located in every entranceway. At Spring Valley Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dulaney Springs have any available units?
Dulaney Springs has 4 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Dulaney Springs have?
Some of Dulaney Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dulaney Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Dulaney Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dulaney Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Dulaney Springs is pet friendly.
Does Dulaney Springs offer parking?
No, Dulaney Springs does not offer parking.
Does Dulaney Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dulaney Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dulaney Springs have a pool?
No, Dulaney Springs does not have a pool.
Does Dulaney Springs have accessible units?
No, Dulaney Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Dulaney Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dulaney Springs has units with dishwashers.
