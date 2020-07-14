Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dulaney Springs.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments. You will love the fully equipped eat-in kitchen with window and a door leading to your impressive deck or patio. Choose between a classic or renovated kitchen to fit your budget. Each apartment features two full bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, free private storage, and mini-blinds at every window to save you time and money. Laundry Centers are conveniently located in every entranceway. At Spring Valley Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Dulaney Springs have any available units?
Dulaney Springs has 4 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.