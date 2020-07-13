All apartments in Baltimore
Wellesley House

2301 Pentland Dr · (410) 376-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD 21234
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P2303210 · Avail. now

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellesley House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
lobby
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. Pick from some of the largest studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments in Parkville. Each of our apartments has central heating and air conditioning and many have kitchens that have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Welcome to your new home at Wellesley House at The Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per household
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellesley House have any available units?
Wellesley House has a unit available for $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellesley House have?
Some of Wellesley House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellesley House currently offering any rent specials?
Wellesley House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellesley House pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellesley House is pet friendly.
Does Wellesley House offer parking?
Yes, Wellesley House offers parking.
Does Wellesley House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wellesley House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellesley House have a pool?
No, Wellesley House does not have a pool.
Does Wellesley House have accessible units?
No, Wellesley House does not have accessible units.
Does Wellesley House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellesley House has units with dishwashers.
