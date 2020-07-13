Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets furnished garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access lobby

Pricing and availability subject to change



Featuring three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. Pick from some of the largest studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments in Parkville. Each of our apartments has central heating and air conditioning and many have kitchens that have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Welcome to your new home at Wellesley House at The Gardens.