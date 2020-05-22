The Artaban Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore. This community is under new management, professionally managed by Lumen Property Management! One, two, and three bedroom units feature quality appliances and individually controlled heat. The community also includes on-site laundry. This community is convenient to Hanlon Park with Lake Ashburton, B&B Deli, Mondawmin Mall, and Leakin Park. There are more than six nearby elementary schools and William H Lemmel Middle School, Frederick Douglass High School, and William S Baer School are within walking distance. Coppin State University is just down the street and Johns Hopkins University is quick drive or bus ride away! Commute easily via subway at Mondawmin Station or bus lines 29, 38, 79, 80, & 82. Access to CityLink Gold and Lime are close to Ashburton Townhomes as well.Call us now to schedule your showing!