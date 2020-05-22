All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like The Artaban Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
The Artaban Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Artaban Townhomes

2742 N Rosedale St · (443) 227-5820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Specials available! We are offering waived application fees and 1 month free, prorated over a 15th month lease. Call today!
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Hanlon Longwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3131A · Avail. Aug 31

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 3130A · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3120A · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit 3111A · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Artaban Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore. This community is under new management, professionally managed by Lumen Property Management! One, two, and three bedroom units feature quality appliances and individually controlled heat. The community also includes on-site laundry. This community is convenient to Hanlon Park with Lake Ashburton, B&B Deli, Mondawmin Mall, and Leakin Park. There are more than six nearby elementary schools and William H Lemmel Middle School, Frederick Douglass High School, and William S Baer School are within walking distance. Coppin State University is just down the street and Johns Hopkins University is quick drive or bus ride away! Commute easily via subway at Mondawmin Station or bus lines 29, 38, 79, 80, & 82. Access to CityLink Gold and Lime are close to Ashburton Townhomes as well.Call us now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Artaban Townhomes have any available units?
The Artaban Townhomes has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Artaban Townhomes have?
Some of The Artaban Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Artaban Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Artaban Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Specials available! We are offering waived application fees and 1 month free, prorated over a 15th month lease. Call today!
Is The Artaban Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Artaban Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Artaban Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Artaban Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Artaban Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Artaban Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Artaban Townhomes have a pool?
No, The Artaban Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does The Artaban Townhomes have accessible units?
No, The Artaban Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does The Artaban Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Artaban Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Artaban Townhomes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity