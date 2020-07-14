Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each apartment includes central heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpet, and updated kitchen. Rosemont Gardens is conveniently located within walking distance to public transportation including the MTA Bus and MARC Train. Shopping malls nearby include Edmondson Village Shopping Center and Mondawmin Mall. Professionally managed by Blue Ocean, you can be assured that you will receive excellent customer service and prompt, personalized attention. Take peace of mind knowing that we provide 24-hour emergency maintenance. Come see what we have to offer! We look forward to helping you find your new home.