Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Rosemont Gardens

2408 Winchester St · (410) 213-3644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2312H · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2308B · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2312P · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2314H · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2314G · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2312C · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosemont Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each apartment includes central heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpet, and updated kitchen. Rosemont Gardens is conveniently located within walking distance to public transportation including the MTA Bus and MARC Train. Shopping malls nearby include Edmondson Village Shopping Center and Mondawmin Mall. Professionally managed by Blue Ocean, you can be assured that you will receive excellent customer service and prompt, personalized attention. Take peace of mind knowing that we provide 24-hour emergency maintenance. Come see what we have to offer! We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosemont Gardens have any available units?
Rosemont Gardens has 36 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosemont Gardens have?
Some of Rosemont Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Rosemont Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Rosemont Gardens offer parking?
No, Rosemont Gardens does not offer parking.
Does Rosemont Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosemont Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont Gardens have a pool?
No, Rosemont Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Rosemont Gardens have accessible units?
No, Rosemont Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Rosemont Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
